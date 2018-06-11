125 Live hosting free summer concert series

A summer concert series featuring Southeast Minnesota artists is being held every Tuesday in June by 125 Live.

The Jive Mill Summer Concert Series goes on (rain or shine) every Tuesday of June from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Featuring live music, refreshments and a bevy of food truck options, the concert series is the perfect way to spend a summer Tuesday evening.

Food Trucks featured include:

* BB's Pizzeria serving Minnesota Style Pizza

* Jersey Joe's Philly Cheese steaks and More

* Rollidoughs Rochester's 1ST edible cookie dough station

Jazz group "The D'Sievers" are headlining June 12th's concert. Acoustic guitarist Tim Dallman and Bluegrass fusion Root River Jam will headline the following two concerts.

"We know there's a lot to do in Rochester over the summer, however not everything is all that accessible to everyone whether it's a long walk getting to the event, difficult parking, not accessible restrooms, so we wanted to create an event series that was very accessible for everyone." Said Samantha Erickson from 125-Live.

For more on the hit concert series, you can visit 125 Live's facebook page here.