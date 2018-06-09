Fountain residents dedicate memorial to veterans

Residents and veterans of Fountain and nearby areas gathered Saturday to watch the dedication of a new memorial.

The new Fountain Veterans Memorial is a reminder for those that have given their life serving the country.

Sitting across from the Fillmore County Historical Museum, the memorial was presided over by area VFW members, with plenty of people on hand to watch the events.

For some community members it was a welcome sight and something they thought was a long time coming because of how much it means to them.

"When I look at it and people drive by or people come up and say we did a good job, it makes me feel proud, it really does. I couldn't ask for anything better, I couldn't ask for a better memorial, I couldn't ask for a better turn out for this. I'm just very thankful," said Fountain resident and Army Veteran, Larry Hunt.

Thanks to the hard work of Hunt and plenty of others involved in the process, you can see the memorial in Fountain along County Road 8.