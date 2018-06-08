Four year old taken to hospital after being kicked in the head by a horse

A four-year old boy was brought to the hospital after being kicked in the head by a horse.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 pm, Grand Meadow Ambulance arrived at the 27000 block of 790th Avenue, in rural Racine, to bring the small child to the St. Mary's Campus.

The boy had a laceration to the head consistent with the print of a horse's hoof.

The boy's father told us he was released from the hospital about 3 a.m. and is home recovering.

Reflecting on what happened... the boy's dad noted "you never know what an animal might do."