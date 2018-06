Residents in Grand Meadow are reminded to lock their doors after reports of two different burglaries.

The first burglary, in Brownsdale, happened on June 3. Authorities say the burglar stole $5. Authorities believe the burglar was young since they did not take any high-valued items.

The burglary in Grand Meadow took place on June 4. Authorities report nothing was stolen, but a child's room was ransacked.