Downtown Rochester welcomes thousands for this years Thursday's on First & 3rd

Thursday's on First & 3rd in downtown Rochester kicked off with a bang on Thursday.

Thousands filled the streets, checking out the concerts, the food, and all of the unique vendors selling their handmade items.

According to the Rochester Downtown Alliance, an estimated 18,000 people will flock downtown every week this summer to enjoy the good times.

And the RDA says Thursday's on First & 3rd had an economic impact of more than $7.5 million dollars last year.

Which means having events like this is very important for vendors.

"We've been out here probably 8 or 9 years now, it's been a wonderful day, nice crowds, wonderful music, great food. You need these events, you have to have a place where you can go, where people are going to come to be able to see what you do. And down here, I mean it's one of the biggest venues you can have," said vendor, Naomi Atkinson.

Thursday's on First & 3rd will take place every Thursday from now, through the end of August.

Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with music festival performances at 12 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.