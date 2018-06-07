Rochester mayoral candidate calls dismissal of police chief finalist "unjust"

A Rochester mayoral candidate is speaking out about the recent dismissal of a police chief finalist, calling the vote an example of racism.

Regina Mustafa organized a news conference Thursday to talk about the dismissal of Roy Alston from the finalists to become Rochester's next police chief.

On Tuesday the Police Civil Service Commission voted 2-1 to uphold the removal of Alston from consideration, after it was found that he wrote that he had never been disciplined by an employer, and omitted information from recent work contacts.

Mustafa says Alston was overqualified for the position and says the decision was an example of institutional racism.

"That selection, that relationship between mayor and police chief, must share the same vision that recognizes these injustices," she said.

Mustafa says she wants Mayor Ardell Brede to allow the next mayor to make the final decision and she wants the Police Civil Service Commission to be disbanded.