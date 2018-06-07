Rochester teen arrested after threatening man with a knife - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester teen arrested after threatening man with a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Rochester man was threatened by a teenager armed with a knife early Thursday morning.

The confrontation began when the 56 year old victim returned from work around 1 a.m. According to police, a 16 year old on a scooter approached the man while he was still in his car. The teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and began to threaten the victim, saying things like, "I'm underage, I can do whatever I want!"

The victim ran inside and called police while the teen banged on his door.

The teen was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center, and now faces charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon.

