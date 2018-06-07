Research shows coffee may increase positive teamwork - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Good teamwork may begin with a cup of coffee.

Ohio State University researchers found people gave more positive reviews for their group's performance on a task, as well as their own contributions, if they all drank caffeinated coffee beforehand.

A second study showed people talked more in a group setting if they were caffeinated  and they were more likely to stay on-topic than those who drank decaf.

One key finding was people who rated themselves more alert, whether they drank caffeinated coffee or not, also gave higher marks to themselves and their group members. That suggests any intervention that increases alertness, such as an exercise break, may produce similar results.

Another finding was people who drank caffeinated coffee were more likely to say they'd work with that group again compared to those who were decaf drinkers. 

The findings appear in the "Journal of Psychopharmacology." 
