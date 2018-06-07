It's back - Thursdays on First and Third returns for the summer - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

It's back - Thursdays on First and Third returns for the summer

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

It should be a beautiful day to make your way to downtown Rochester to enjoy the first Thursdays on First and Third of 2018.

An estimated 18,000 people will flock to the outdoor festival every week this summer to enjoy local music, food and more. That's according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance, which organizes the street festival. 

165 different vendors will line the streets throughout the summer, with musical performances at 11:30, 5 and 7. 

The RDA says Thursdays on First and Third had an economic impact of more than $7.5 million last year. 

The festival runs from 11 a.m. till 8:30 p.m.every Thursday through August 30th. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.