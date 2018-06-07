Six people taken to the hospital following hazmat incident in Stewartville

Six people are sent to the hospital following a hazmat incident in Stewartville.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of chemical odors at Geotek, 1421 2nd Avenue NW, around 1:07 p.m. Wednesday. The reports came in from employees. The sheriff's office said the odor came from the production area.

The area was evacuated as emergency crews secured the scene. Six people were taken to the hospital with eye and throat irritation.

No immediate danger was found.

Stewartville and Rochester Fire Department, Gold Cross, and Rochester Hazmat team assisted at the scene.