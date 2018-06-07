Urgent warning on E.coli contamination sounded for Cedar River, Dobbins Creek

An environmental group is warning people in Austin and greater Mower County to beware of E.coli contamination in the Cedar River Watershed.

That's not only the Cedar River but smaller streams including Dobbins Creek.

The Izaak Walton League said it monitored the water quality from 83 sites in the Cedar River Watershed in 2017, just as people were heading out last summer on the river in kayaks and canoes.

The League said 70 percent of the sites had e.coli contamination worse than human health standards for body contact, like swimming and boating. The tests showed fecal contamination from swine, cattle and humans.

The League is putting out an urgent call to local officials and Hormel Foods to work together to encourage producers to move hog and cattle manure operations away from streams and rivers. It also is calling for action to require homeowners along north and south Dobbins Creek to have sewer systems in compliance by the end of this year.