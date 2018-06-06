New gallery on display at the Rochester Children's Museum

A brand new exhibit is opening its doors to the public Wednesday at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester, and local elementary students played a role in its creation.

Riverside Central Elementary School partnered with the museum for what they're calling the Identity Project.

Museum leaders say they're thrilled to be a part of the project.

It started with this spring project and will continue this fall as an outdoor mural is created.

"They photographed all five-hundred-thirty some students and let them then express themselves around their own portrait, and we have those all hanging on the wall," said Children's Museum Director Beth Sherden.

Sherden says that the project really represents the Rochester community, and the creativity and collaboration of the students.

The gallery is hands-on, with children able to create their own portraits.

The exhibit, "Frames: Step Into Art" is open through September 9th.