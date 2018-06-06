Local shoe shop donates shoes to Rochester students

A local running shoe shop is helping out at a Rochester school.

Terraloco outfitted 14 students at the Rochester STEM academy on Wednesday afternoon.

Students got fitted for their footwear two weeks ago, and slipped on their new shoes on Wednesday.

It all started as part of a new run club at the school, and the teacher who runs the club reached out to Terraloco for help.

The company owner says she wants to help those who aren't financially able to buy shoes, in an effort to promote an active, healthy lifestyle.

"I don't think that money should be an impediment to, you know, being active, to running, to being healthy, and so for us, it's just a way to be a part of the community," said Tiffany Piotrowicz, the owner of Terraloco.

Piotrowicz says she'd much rather see shoes getting use, instead of sitting on shelves at her store.

The teacher in charge of the run club offered to pay for the shoes, but Piotrowicz insisted on donating them.