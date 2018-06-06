Fred Hubbell wins Democratic race for governor

With State Senator Nate Boulton dropping out in scandal two weeks ago, frontrunner Fred Hubbell had been stepping up his campaign.

Hubbell took the victory with 56-percent of the vote. Cathy Glasson finished second with 20-percent of the vote.

Dr. Andy McGuire of Waterloo has already sent Hubbell her congratulations. She finished with just five percent of voters selecting her.

In the Libertarian race for governor, Jake Porter came out on top with 59-percent of the vote. He has 9-hundred 66 votes.

His opponent Marco Battaglia had 41-percent with 679 total votes.

Both Fred Hubbell and Governor Kim Reynolds spoke to crowds after the votes came in.

"Tonight's results send a very strong message. Iowa voters have had enough of misguided policies and priorities that have taken our state backwards." Said Hubbell.

"The issue isn't that Fred Hubbell has been rich his entire life. It's that he has no idea what it's like not to be." Said Governor Jodi Ernst.

