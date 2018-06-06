Artist of stainless steel sculpture to speak at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -
It's impossible to miss on a drive through downtown Rochester
A 30-foot long, 14-foot high stainless steel sculpture has been stationed outside the Mayo Civic Center since December. Wednesday night its creator, Po Shu Wang, talks about his design at a public chat at the Rochester Art Center.
Commissioned by the city, the display will soon be interactive, allowing people to turn a message into braille...which will then turn into lights and music reflected on the sculpture.
Wang is a Hong Kong native who lives in the U-S. The free presentation begins at 6 o'clock tonight.