Artist of stainless steel sculpture to speak at Rochester Art Center

It's impossible to miss on a drive through downtown Rochester

A 30-foot long, 14-foot high stainless steel sculpture has been stationed outside the Mayo Civic Center since December. Wednesday night its creator, Po Shu Wang, talks about his design at a public chat at the Rochester Art Center.

Commissioned by the city, the display will soon be interactive, allowing people to turn a message into braille...which will then turn into lights and music reflected on the sculpture.

Wang is a Hong Kong native who lives in the U-S. The free presentation begins at 6 o'clock tonight.