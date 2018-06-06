Protecting your pet: rabies clinics return to Olmsted Co. for 60th year

Protecting your pet doesn't get any more convenient than this! Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all over the county. This is the 60th year of the program.

Dogs, Cats, and even Ferrets are welcome to get vaccinations for $20 each.

The majority of rabies cases occur in Wild Animals, but they can be a source of exposure to domesticated pets.

Here's a look at where and when the pop-up clinics will operate Wednesday:

Rochester Locations Veterinarians Hours

Jeff's Little Store Larry Predmore 8:00 a.m. - Noon

3335 Marion Rd. SE

Rochester Feed & Country Store Larry Predmore 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

1550 3rd Ave. SE

Olmsted Co. History Center Larry Predmore 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

1195 West Circle Dr. SW

Rochester Fire Department #4 Travis Einertson 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

41st Street NW

RCTC - Heintz Center Laurel Bjornson 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1926 College View Rd. E.

(East lot - door # H 10)

Small City/Township Locations

Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic Henry Peeters 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

115 S. Main, Chatfield

Byron Pet Clinic Kristi Frost 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

25 Frontage Road NE, Byron

Stewartville Animal Clinic George Sedgwick 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

205 S. Main Street, Stewartville

Marion Village Larry Predmore 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Mini Mart Gas & Grocery, Hwy 52 S.