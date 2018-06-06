Protecting your pet: rabies clinics return to Olmsted Co. for 60 - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Protecting your pet: rabies clinics return to Olmsted Co. for 60th year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Protecting your pet doesn't get any more convenient than this! Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all over the county. This is the 60th year of the program. 

Dogs, Cats, and even Ferrets are welcome to get vaccinations for $20 each.

The majority of rabies cases occur in Wild Animals, but they can be a source of exposure to domesticated pets. 

Here's a look at where and when the pop-up clinics will operate Wednesday:

Rochester  Locations                           Veterinarians                          Hours

Jeff's Little Store                                   Larry Predmore             8:00 a.m. - Noon

3335 Marion Rd. SE

Rochester Feed & Country Store         Larry Predmore              12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

1550 3rd Ave. SE

Olmsted Co. History Center                  Larry Predmore              4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

1195 West Circle Dr. SW

Rochester Fire Department #4              Travis Einertson             5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

41st Street NW

RCTC - Heintz Center                           Laurel Bjornson               5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1926 College View Rd. E.

(East lot - door # H 10)

Small City/Township Locations                 

Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic             Henry Peeters               9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

115 S. Main, Chatfield

Byron Pet Clinic                                    Kristi Frost                    4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

25 Frontage Road NE, Byron    

           

Stewartville Animal Clinic                       George Sedgwick         6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

205 S. Main Street, Stewartville

Marion Village                                        Larry Predmore             8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Mini Mart Gas & Grocery, Hwy 52 S.

