UPDATE: Wanted Minnesota man still on the loose, authorities find suspect's vehicle

UPDATE: Authorities continue their search for a wanted Minnesota man.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30, is still on the run. However, authorities were able to find the vehicle, he was suspected to be driving, in Rochester Wednesday. The sheriff's office is searching the car for any clues Thursday.

Authorities believe Coleman has left the state.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Coleman, contact authorities immediately.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search is on for a man wanted for burglary and criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a Complaint Warrant was issued on Tuesday, June 5 for the arrest of Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30. Coleman is wanted for 1st Degree Burglary and 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for an incident that occurred on Sunday, June 3 in Stewartville.

Coleman is 6’6’’ weighs approximately 250 pounds. Coleman was last seen driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban Maroon in color with Indiana license plate 228TLS

If you know the whereabouts of Coleman, please contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.