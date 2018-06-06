Storm systems move into viewing area bringing strong wind and possible hail

A storm system is moving through the region today, triggering showers and thunderstorms for our area.

We'll have a couple of lines of storms this morning that may produce gusty winds and a few brief downpours of rain with a brief lull in the action heading into the midday hours around lunchtime. Look for isolated thunderstorms for the middle part of the day with redeveloping thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds possible.

High temperatures will be near 80 degrees with a slight south breeze. As a couple of storm systems graze the area to the west through the end of the work week, there will be smaller chances of isolated thunderstorms.

Look for a few late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday, but just isolated activity is expected. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees again tomorrow.

Friday will feature a chance of showers early in the day with a few more thunderstorms possibly developing late in the day and early evening. High temperatures will again be near 80 degrees.

The weekend looks fairly pleasant right now with just a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and early evening and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.