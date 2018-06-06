Norton leads field of seven candidates for Rochester mayor heading into August primary

Seven men and women will be facing off for Rochester Mayor in the upcoming August primary.

Former State Representative Kim Norton leads the field; with her years representing Rochester at the State Capitol she has long been considered the favorite to replace Ardell Brede, who is not running for another term in the Mayor's office.

Norton will face Brent Coggins, Charlie O'Connell, Regina Mustafa, George Rownd, Jordan Glynn and Spencer Goetzman.

The top two vote-getters move on to face each other in November.

There will be a primary to narrow the field in two of Rochester's city council races.

In Ward 1, Paul Myhrom will face Heather Holmes, Kim Sin and Patrick Keane.

In Ward 5, Mike Walters will be on the ballot along with Byron Clark, Shaun Palmer, Brittney Marschall and Judy Hickey.

Ward 3 Council Member Nick Campion is up against only one challenger--Arlo Kroening--so those two will go directly to the November ballot.