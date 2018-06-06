Norton leads field of seven candidates for Rochester mayor headi - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Norton leads field of seven candidates for Rochester mayor heading into August primary

Posted: Updated:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Seven men and women will be facing off for Rochester Mayor in the upcoming August primary.

Former State Representative Kim Norton leads the field; with her years representing Rochester at the State Capitol she has long been considered the favorite to replace Ardell Brede, who is not running for another term in the Mayor's office.

Norton will face Brent Coggins, Charlie O'Connell, Regina Mustafa, George Rownd, Jordan Glynn and Spencer Goetzman.

The top two vote-getters move on to face each other in November.

There will be a primary to narrow the field in two of Rochester's city council races.

In Ward 1, Paul Myhrom will face Heather Holmes, Kim Sin and Patrick Keane.

In Ward 5, Mike Walters will be on the ballot along with Byron Clark, Shaun Palmer, Brittney Marschall and Judy Hickey.

Ward 3 Council Member Nick Campion is up against only one challenger--Arlo Kroening--so those two will go directly to the November ballot.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.