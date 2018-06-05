Deadline to file for Minnesota offices arrives

Tuesday was anyone's last chance to file for state, county, and local offices in Minnesota.

The filing period began Tuesday, May 22nd and closed at 5 p.m.

According to the city clerk, three people filed Tuesday for Rochester's mayoral race, bringing the total number of candidate for that race to seven.

One person filed Tuesday for county office: Soil and Water Supervisor District 3.

"It was pretty normal, we had really busy on the first couple days then it was kind of steady throughout the whole two weeks and then today was really busy again," said Pam Fuller, Olmsted County Election Administrator.

Candidates can withdraw their names until 5 p.m. Thursday.

After that, election administrators will get the ballots ready for testing before the primary August 14th.