Something in the air tonight--mosquito spraying begins in Albert Lea

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) -

It's man against mosquito in Albert Lea--and with the beginning of mosquito spraying, other sign that summer has arrived.

With water on all sides, it takes experts to knock down the mosquito population in "The Land Between the Lakes."  After all, Albert Lea is amid Fountain Lake, Pickerel Lake, Albert Lea Lake, Goose Lake, School Lake, and Lake Chapeau.  

This year, city officials have contracted with Mosquito Control of Iowa to kill as many of the flying nuisances as they can.

Crews will be spraying by ground on Tuesday evenings after dusk, weather permitting.

The insecticide used will be Evoluer 4-4.  It's a chemical said to be safe, with low odor and "very effective" against both gnats and mosquitoes.

