Rochester elementary school holds ceremony for fifth graders

Transitioning from elementary to middle school can be an exciting and scary time for kids.

Harriet Bishop Elementary school in Rochester hosted a recognition ceremony Tuesday for the fifth graders, who are making that very step.

The recognition ceremony included speeches from a handful of students, who reflected on their time at Harriet Bishop.

Each student received a certificate of recognition and watched a slide show presentation with pictures of them growing up.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held with cake and refreshments.

Two students shared what they are looking forward to most about going to middle school.

"Probably the new subjects, like science, language arts, and social studies," said fifth grader Sophia Cornish.

"New friends, meeting new people, and having a new experience in school," said fifth grader Mia Cerra.

Even though the students are excited for this next chapter of life, they also mentioned that they are a little nervous about going to middle school next year.

Their biggest concerns were about being late to class and getting lost.