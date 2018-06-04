Double stabbing lands Rochester man in jail

A 27-year-old Rochester man said he was playfully making fun of a neighbor at his home when the confrontation began.

The two men threw punches, with the homeowner getting the worst of the fight on the 300 block of 6th Avenue Southeast.

After it finished, police say the victim decided to walk over with a friend and "shake hands" to avoid bad blood.

It's at that point when police say the neighbor, 30-year-old Aaron Swedberg, took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Swedberg then stabbed a 26-year-old in the arm.

The two men rushed out and into a friend's car. The man stabbed in the chest was rushed into surgery, but will survive, according to police.

The other victim also went to the hospital.

Aaron Swedberg was found with a bloody knife in his back pocket.

He faces first and second degree assault and terroristic threat charges.