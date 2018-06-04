Winona man arrested after leaving bag of marijuana in taxi cab

A Winona man was arrested after leaving a duffel bag full of marijuana in a cab.

According to Winona police, the suspect forgot his duffel bag after leaving his cab ride without paying around 3 a.m. Sunday. Yellow Cab Company then called police and searched the bag to find 50 grams of marijuana.

The suspect later called the cab company to meet him at 500 33rd Street Southwest in Rochester to drop off his bag. An RPD officer ended up making the delivery and then arrested 33-year-old Derrik Webster, of Winona.

Webster is facing theft and 5th degree possession charges.