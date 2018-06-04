Traffic signal work slows down Civic Center Dr. commute Monday - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Traffic signal work slows down Civic Center Dr. commute Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Be prepared for stop-and-go traffic Monday on a busy Rochester street. Traffic signal work along Civic Center Dr NW will require added patience from drivers. 

 Signals at 4th, 11th, and 16th Avenues will be affected. Crews will be installing flashing yellow turn arrows and painting signal poles. During the work, signals will be switched to all-way flashing red lights periodically between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The signal cabinet will be replaced at 11th avenue, so look for all-way stop signs there.. All work is expected to wrap up in one day.

