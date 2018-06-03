Pine Island Cheese Fest culminates with parade

The Pine Island Cheese Fest started way back in 1936 and is still going strong 82 years later.

Sunday was the culmination of a weekend of Cheese Fest activities, the Cheese Fest Parade took to the streets of downtown Pine Island.

Kids and adults alike from all over the state gathered around the streets to get a good view..

With floats from different businesses, emergency service vehicles, and many more walking and biking through the streets.

Organizers say it was another great year of Cheese Fest.

"Usually this is about a six month process of just reaching out to these different organizations that are participating in the fair and just making sure that everyone gets here in time and in line. It's a ball you know, this is the traditional small town parade that all of the older people just love and all the younger people will learn to love over the years," said David Moitzheim, Pine Island Cheese Fest Parade Chair.

Following the parade, Cheese Fest held its annual duck race and festival button drawings to celebrate the end of another great Cheese Fest.