Fundraiser helps Rochester family who lost husband, father

Hundreds of people came together Sunday afternoon to support a Rochester family who recently experienced tragedy.

A fundraiser at the Eagles Club raised money for the Dubé family: Heidi and her two young daughters, Layla and Maizy.

Heidi's husband Aaron died suddenly from a heart attack last February.

Area businesses donated about 200 silent auction and live auction items.

There was also a beanbag tournament and bake sale.

Heidi is a first grade teacher at Pinewood Elementary School.

Her co-workers put the fundraiser together for her to help pay for day-to-day expenses.

"We both started the same year at Pinewood and through that kinship have developed an unbelievable friendship, one that I value so much and I would do anything to help her," said Drea Pelletier, Heidi's co-worker.

"This is amazing," said Heidi. "We are overwhelmed with how much support we have from the community and my school and friends and families."

"And all the things that made Daddy happy, people are doing here," added Maizy.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 dollars.

If you couldn't attend the fundraiser, organizers say you can mail in a donation to this address:

Heidi Dube

c/o Kari Sikkema

2165 Collinswood Court SE

Rochester, MN 55904

Please make checks out to: Heidi Dube