Rundown of MN GOP endorsed candidates

The Minnesota GOP held its state convention in Duluth over the weekend. These are the candidates endorsed for statewide office.

Governor: Jeff Johnson

Secretary of State: John Howe

Attorney General: Doug Wardlow

State Auditor: Pam Myhra

U.S. Senate: State Sen. Karin Housley and State Rep. Jim Newberger



Johnson is the current Hennepin County Commissioner. He previously selected retired U.S. Marine Donna Bergstrom has his running mate.

That pairing will be up against previous Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty and current Lt. Governor Michelle Fischbach in the primary. Their campaign is not abiding by the party endorsement.



Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, released the following statement on the 2018 Governor's Race:

"I am disappointed that former Governor Tim Pawlenty has decided to go directly to the primary instead of seeking the Republican Party of Minnesota's endorsement. Every campaign and candidate is entitled to choose their own path to victory, but I am a strong advocate for our endorsement process. Our dedicated activists and grassroots supporters are the foundation of this party and the party will continue to work hard on behalf of all our endorsed Republican candidates."