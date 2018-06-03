State Rep. Erin Maye Quade selected as running mate for Murphy campaign

Just one day after winning the DFL backing for governor, State Representative Erin Murphy announced first-term State Rep. Erin Maye Quade as her running mate.

Maye Quade is known for speaking out on sexual harassment at the State Capitol.

Maye Quade also led a 24-hour sit-in on the floor of the State Capitol in April, calling for a vote on several gun control bills before the session's end.

The candidates elaborated on the selection in a campaign press release:

“Minnesotans are demanding a new kind of politics,” said Rep. Erin Murphy. “I chose Representative Maye Quade because she is an exceptional leader who shares my optimistic and ambitious vision for Minnesota. She rolls up her sleeves and digs into solving problems. She’s a fierce advocate for children, families and veterans. I know that she will be a strong running mate in this election and an even better Lieutenant Governor for all the people of Minnesota.”

“I share Erin Murphy’s positive and hopeful vision for a Minnesota where we take on the tough issues, connect with Minnesotans based on our shared values, and work together to improve lives,” said Rep. Erin Maye Quade. “Minnesotans should be able to work, provide for their families and get ahead, yet too many of us are working hard, caring for our children and families and struggling to make ends meet. We need the heart, vision, and tenacity of a nurse and the drive and passion of an experienced organizer to build a brighter future for all Minnesotans. We are ready to get to work and ready to win.”

DFL Congressman Tim Walz had said earlier that if he didn't get the endorsement, he would not abide by it. That means he'll still run in the August primary.

State Rep. Peggy Flanagan, DFL, St. Louis Park, is Walz's running mate.