Minnesota GOP endorses senate candidates

Nearly 1700 delegates are in Duluth this weekend for the Republican Party's state convention.

State Representative Jim Newberger of Becker was endorsed for the United States Senate seat currently held by Amy Klobuchar.

"I'm humbled, honored and gracious to receive the endorsement," said Representative Newberger. "I will do everything in my power to do what is needed to win this seat."

State Senator Karin Housley of Stillwater was endorsed for the United States Senate seat currently held by Tina Smith.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan reacted saying, "Since Tina Smith was appointed to fill Franken's vacated seat she has voted against the President and against the best interest of Minnesotans. We look forward to winning this seat in November."

The GOP endorsement for governor is expected Saturday.