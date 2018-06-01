DFL holds convention in Rochester

Friday was a great afternoon for politics in Rochester. DFL delegates came out to give endorsements to candidates during the DFL Convention at the Mayo Civic Center. The main focus this weekend for delegates is endorsing candidates.

Candidates running for governor, U-S. Senate and other statewide races saw plenty of representation. But there are several other offices up for grabs as well, which made for a busy and exciting weekend for many.

"This is our state convention," says Becker County DFL Treasurer Lon Engberg, "This is a very important one because this is like the very first time we're ever endorsing two senate candidates, also a governor candidate, all the state offices are up in Minnesota, all the house districts are up but not the senate for the state. So, it's a very big get-together. We're coming down here to Rochester and kinda help them learn a little progressiveness down here, a little liberalism."

While politics can sometimes be a touchy subject, civility and understanding are still the name of the game.

"I come from a family of Trump supporters and I'm not a Trump supporter," explains alternate delegate Kate Szarkowicz, "So I think that there is value in recognizing that you have differences and recognizing that just because you have differences doesn't mean that the other person is a bad person, it just means that you think about things in a little bit different way. So, I think it's important to talk to people with the mindset that you're not better than them and they're not better than you."

Balloting for Secretary of State and the U.S. Senate candidates takes place tonight. The convention is continuing on Saturday with balloting for Attorney General, Governor, and Lieutenant Governor. The DFL is having their convention in Rochester through Sunday. The GOP is in Duluth with their convention.