Fatal accident near Mabel kills 1 man and 1 horse

A man and a horse are dead following a crash on Highway 44.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 11:31 a.m. Thursday in the 40,000 block of Highway 44 near Mabel. When emergency crews arrived, they found a single motorcyclist, that was going east on Highway 44, had struck a horse in the eastbound lane. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The horse also died in the accident.

The victim was a 60 year old man from Decorah, Iowa. The name of the victim is being withheld while family is being notified.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the accident.