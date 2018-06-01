House, trailer, and horse spray painted by vandals, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office investigating

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects after a homeowner's house, horse trailer, and horse were vandalized.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a report of vandalism around 1:17 a.m. Thursday. The call came from the 14000 block of 171st Avenue, near York. The owner said their driveway sensor notified him that someone was around his house at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When he went outside, no one was there.

The owner looked around his property and found there had been vandalism. The vandalism was vulgar and derogative remarks spray painted on his house, horse trailer, and even a horse. Some of the comments were directed at veterans and women. The homeowner is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to the spray painted vandalism, the victims United States Flag flown in his yard was stolen. A horse also received a minor injury and it is unknown if that was self-inflicted or caused by the suspects.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crime and asks anyone with any possible information to please contact our office at 507-765-3874. People with information may remain anonymous.