Deputy and officer injured during arrest in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A deputy and police officer were assaulted while carrying out a DWI traffic stop in Rochester Thursday night. 

31-year-old Robert Chappuis was arrested for fighting and running from officers. Police say he was pulled over in the area of 11th Avenue and 3rd Street Northeast around 11 p.m. Thursday and was believed to be influenced by alcohol and amphetamines.

The RPD officer received four stitches to his chin after tackling Chappuis and the Olmsted County deputy received treatment for an injury to her arm.

Chappuis is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, obstruction of the legal process, and fleeing police on foot.  

