DFL endorsement convention kicks off party convention in Rochester

The 2018 Minnesota election season is in full swing, and the state's major party politicians are gathering this weekend to lay out their plans for the rest of the year. Hundreds of DFL'ers are descending on Rochester in an attempt to endorse candidates for statewide offices. Thursday is the calm before the storm as organizers hung up blue banners and set tables at the Mayo Civic Center.

But, the real work begins tomorrow with delegates making endorsements that could go a long way to determine which candidates will appear on the August and November ballots.

Both of the state's U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs, as is the governorship.

The battle for the hearts and minds - and votes - of delegates has been underway for months and while in previous years it's been pretty clear who would lock up the party endorsement, this year there's a lot of uncertainty.

"Minnesota is really going to be the epicenter of politics in 2018 it's an incredibly existential election for our state," said Kayla Castañeda. "It's going to determine the direction of Minnesota and the country for the year to come, and the state convention is a pivotal moment in that election."