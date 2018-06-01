A century-old recipe makes for a special National Donut Day in Rochester

People all across the country will take the time Friday to step back and enjoy one of life's true sweet pleasures: a donut.

The Rochester Salvation Army teams up with VFW Post 1215 each year to mark National Donut Day by serving free treats inspired by those who served our country. They'll serve donuts using the original recipe used by the Salvation Army "Donut Lassies" of World War One. These women treated soldiers fighting in the trenches and wanted to give them a piece of home. In fact, National Donut Day began in 1938 as a way to honor the women who served in the war.

VFW and Salvation Army volunteers are frying up the treats until 11 a.m. Friday at the new VFW location at 2775 43rd St. Northwest.