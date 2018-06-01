UPDATE: One male in custody following short chase in Rochester

UPDATE: We're learning more about what led up to a high-speed pursuit through Northwest Rochester late Thursday night and the man who was arrested.

The pursuit started just after 11 p.m. Thursday. According to State Patrol it was a quick pursuit, lasting about three minutes. It began after a trooper observed a vehicle without taillights traveling 65 miles-per-hour in a 30 mph zone at the intersection of Elton Hills Drive and 5th Avenue Northwest.

It ended when the driver crashed a Honda Civic onto the curb on East Frontage Road, just north of 19th Street Northwest.

25-year-old Jacob Hartert, of Rochester was taken into custody after resisting arrest both verbally and physically. He's looking at fleeing police and obstruction charges in addition to that 2nd degree DWI charge

_________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: A male driver was taken into custody after leading police on a short, high speed pursuit through Rochester.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it began at 11:10 Thursday night and lasted about three minutes. They believe it started near downtown. The chase ended when the driver crashed a Honda Civic onto the curb on the East Frontage Road, just North of 19th Street Northwest.

According to authorities on scene speed ranged from 65-70 miles per hour.