Winona museum unveils new exhibit from a collection of more than 25,000 items

The National Eagle Center in Wabasha and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum are teaming up to create a grand display for Eagles of all feathers, especially the bald eagle, one of our national symbols.

Now on display in Winona, they Minnesota Marine Art Museum had its first opening reception, Thursday night, for its Eagles over Water exhibit.

"I think everyone is interested in the Eagle. I mean the Eagle is our national symbol, it's the only living symbol that we have," said collection donor, Preston Cook.

It's a collection more than half a century in the making.

"I started 52 years ago with the idea of you can't have too many eagles, the idea of a collection," added Cook.

An idea that's blossomed into a collection of more than 25,000 items and is now going on display at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, as part of their "Eagles Over Water" display.

"It's a very varied exhibition, from a wide range of items, from everyday household items to high art. So for us as a museum staff to be able to go dig into that collection and pull out whatever we want, is really fun to experience, it's really exciting to be able to put a show together," said Dave Casey, Minnesota Marine Art Museum Assistant Curator.

But it's not the only display from Cook's collection, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha is also displaying portions of his collection.

"We're very excited to begin to present this collection to audiences throughout the region. Our exhibit is called "Eagles Everywhere," because as I said, eagles are ubiquitous in our culture and from commercial to military to politics, everywhere you look there are eagles," Rolf Thompson, National Eagle Center Executive Director.

The National Eagle Center is currently preparing for a two year addition project to their existing site and once it is completed, they say they'll be able to house the entire 25,000 item collection in Wabasha.