Downtown Rochester construction near Historic 3rd Street due to improving water quality

Downtown Rochester will look a little different for most of the summer due to construction on the Public Works Department's "Stormwater Demonstration Project."

The project will close the southbound travel lane and parking spaces on 1st Avenue SW between Historic 3rd Street SW and the exit from the 3rd Street Parking Ramp.

"Right now, they are digging up the site in order to put in some treatment holding tanks and other ways the water is going to be collected under the ground," said Stephanie Hatzenbihler, who is the Environmental Education Specialist for the Public Works Department.

The purpose of the project is take pollutants out of the stormwater runoff from the 3rd Street Ramp and purify it before it flows into the Zumbro River.

Most of the stormwater that comes off the ramp goes into a storm drain and runs through a storm sewer where it eventually lands in a nearby river or lake. This process usually happens without treatment, meaning anything on the ground, whether it's in the parking garage or street, will mix with the water as it passes over.

But with the stormwater demonstration project, the water will come down into the holding tanks in front of the 3rd Street Parking Ramp, where it will either be filtered before going into the groundwater or treated before entering the storm sewer system.

"The reason why we're doing it in this location is because we want it to feature what are some best management practices that could be used in a downtown, urban area where you're doing redevelopment projects," added Hatzenbihler. Another reason the location was chosen is because of its accessibility to the public and highly visible location that will inspire and educate developers and citizens on the use of innovative stormwater management.

The Environmental Protection Agency made the project possible after it awarded the city of Rochester a $300,000 grant in January 2015 to improve the water quality of the Zumbro River by "identifying feasible demonstration sites in the downtown area for demonstrating the implementation of green infrastructure designs in an ultra-urban environment."

The city has to match $255,000 making the project worth $555,000.

"It's really good for Minnesotans to want to protect their waterways... there's a lot here in Rochester, and it's important we protect that water."