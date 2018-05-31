St. Charles students rewarded for minimizing lunchroom waste

Some St. Charles students are getting rewarded today for minimizing their waste in the lunchroom.

This year, St. Charles Elementary students took on the "milk challenge."

School staff noticed that students weren't drinking all of their milk, and much of it was going to waste.

Kitchen staff measured the amount of milk that each grade threw away for 19 days.

On the first day of the challenge, students threw away 12.75 quarts of milk. Just one day later, students threw away only 4.75 quarts.

The 6th graders won with the least amount of milk wasted, and in return, their principal kissed a cow Thursday morning near the playground.

Administrators hope that this activity helps students make more smart and healthy choices. They said that students didn't have to drink milk at lunch, but encouraged them to at least drink water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

"Promoting more of a healthy lifestyle and consuming milk and at least some kind of liquid so they're hydrated throughout the day so they can do the best job they can in school and as they get older, they develop some better habits," said Principal Shane McBroom.

This is the first time that the school has participated in the activity, but McBroom says he hopes it will continue in some form next year.

All of the data that was collected will be integrated into the 5th grade math curriculum to help teach statistical analysis, percentages and graphs.