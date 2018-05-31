Humane Society holds sale to keep animal-saving efforts going

The Mower County Humane Society is holding a rummage sale in Austin. The rummage sale is one of the three biggest fundraisers the organization holds each year; the others being a pasta dinner in February and a pet walk in September. The Humane Society functions completely from donations, and all items at the rummage sale were given by volunteers and supporters. Humane Society representatives say animals as well as humans benefit from what they do.

"The people in this community count on the humane society," says Annette Mueller, a volunteer with the Humane Society, "We have a lot of people who can no longer take care of their pets and they'll bring them to us to try and find another home for them. The city also, once their time is up at the city pound, rather than euthanizing animals, the Humane Society will take them in. If they're adoptable animals, we'll take them in and try to find homes for them."

The Mower County Humane Society is a non-profit non-kill shelter. People looking to adopt dogs and cats are encouraged to get in touch with the Humane Society.