MnDOT hosts open meeting ahead of I90 and Hwy 63 interchange construction

MnDOT construction crews have their sights set on the I-90 highway 63 interchange near Stewartville.

The plan includes bridge replacements while improving safety and traffic capacity at the interchange. Work would begin in 2020 and last into 2021.

MnDOT invites anyone to drop in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Stewartville Civic Center to learn more before the orange cones come out in just a couple of years.

