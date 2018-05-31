Rochester Airport announces new flights to St. Augustine and Phoenix

Rochester Airport announces two new flight stops to their list.

According to Rochester Airport's Twitter page, Elite Airways is announcing a new nonstop service to St. Augustine, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. The service begins July 19.

Each destination will have departing and returning flights twice weekly.

We went to the Elite Airways Website and priced out several dates for travel to both Phoenix and Scottsdale. All flights we searched came back at $299 each way. Your first checked bag is free.

With Mayo Clinic Hospitals in both Scottsdale and Jacksonville, airline and airport staff hope the service will be popular with patients, medical professionals and recreational travelers.