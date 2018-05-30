Authorities ask for community's help after the discovery of human remains in rural Mason City

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued a request for help to the public Wednesday evening, regarding the discovery of human remains last week.

Officials were notified just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20th about the remains along 22000 block of 275th Street in rural Mason City.

State investigators got called shortly after, and the remains went to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

Experts performed an autopsy last week, and an anthropologist determined the remains may have been there for between 5 and 15 years.

Officials say due to dental records, the remains are not of Jodi Huisentruit, a TV news anchor who disappeared in 1995.

They do believe the remains are of a white woman between 20 to 45 years of age.

That woman was between 5' and 5'7.

Anyone with information about a missing person fitting that description is asked to call the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office at 641-421-3000.