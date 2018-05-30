Save Our Hospital members demonstrate in Rochester

Members of the Save Our Hospital organization came to Rochester Wednesday to make their voices heard and say they're fighting for healthcare to stay in Albert Lea.



Albert Lea patients are marking one year of accomplishments and have been rallying every Wednesday for 34 weeks straight. They protested Wednesday as Mayo celebrates raising almost four billion dollars. Demonstrators say that money isn't going to community health. Wednesday's message to Mayo in a nutshell is 'We want competition, and we might find another provider.'



Save Our Hospital says Mayo did harm to patients with their consolidation plan. They say the healthcare provider's leadership hasn't provided help to vulnerable patients or talked to many in the community.



Demonstrators say while they're not sure what the future holds for their relations with Mayo, but they're in it for the long haul. They add that they're getting support from elected representatives and financial donations.

Mayo Clinic released this statement in response to the protest Wednesday afternoon:

“Mayo Clinic leadership understands the emotions associated with our decision to make difficult choices to ensure the long-term sustainability of our community practice in Albert Lea. Mayo Clinic is deeply committed to the communities we serve, including Albert Lea, and will continue to provide high-quality care close to home for generations to come.



"That's why we've committed more than $5 million in additional investment into the Albert Lea campus, to include upgrades and additions to the cancer center, behavioral health, and radiology departments along with paving the way for future renovations."