Fundraising for Austin Rec Center reaches milestone

A celebration in Austin Wednesday as fundraising for the Rec Center reaches a milestone.

Wednesday morning, the Austin Community Rec Center executive board announced they have surpassed the project's $5 million fundraising goal. This means construction can move forward on the 105,000 square foot facility.

Overall, $6.25 million was raised during the public fundraising campaign. The money will be combine with $25 million previously donated by The Hormel Foundation and $5 million from Hormel Foods.

The project is expected to cost between $35 and 40 million dollars.