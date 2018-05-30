Fundraising for Austin Rec Center reaches milestone - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Fundraising for Austin Rec Center reaches milestone

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A celebration in Austin Wednesday as fundraising for the Rec Center reaches a milestone.

Wednesday morning, the Austin Community Rec Center executive board announced they have surpassed the project's $5 million fundraising goal. This means construction can move forward on the 105,000 square foot facility.

Overall, $6.25 million was raised during the public fundraising campaign. The money will be combine with $25 million previously donated by The Hormel Foundation and $5 million from Hormel Foods. 

The project is expected to cost between $35 and 40 million dollars.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.