Rochester man arrested after police say he assaulted a woman for nine hours

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman for nine hours.

30-year-old Quentin Townsell, of Rochester, is facing charges of Domestic assault, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats. He was arrested at 938 8th Avenue Northeast.

Rochester police say that Townsell went through a woman's phone while she was sleeping Tuesday looking for evidence that she had cheated on him. Townsell woke her up by striking her on the head, and continued to assault her from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was treated at Olmsted Medical Center for injuries to her head, chest, neck, shoulders, throat, and back.