Rochester paraprofessionals celebrate new union chapter

Nearly 700 Rochester Public Schools employees are getting new union representation.

Paraprofessionals in the district got together at the Eagles Club Tuesday to celebrate the formation of a new union chapter and to start signing up.

They're forming a new chapter of Education Minnesota, a statewide union with 86,000 members.

Paraprofessionals are education assistants for RPS.

The Bureau of Mediation Services confirmed their vote to form the new chapter last week.

"We found they offer opportunities that we hadn't even known about before," said Marilyn Snelson Temple, one of the organizers of the new chapter. "We need to move forward with our unit and Education Minnesota provides that for us. They're going have educational opportunities for us, we're going to be able to represent ourselves."

Organizers are hoping that at least 90 percent of the 700 paraprofessionals in the district will join.

They planned to elect board members Tuesday.