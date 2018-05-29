Adams and LeRoy getting new healthcare options from Mayo

People in the small communities of Adams and LeRoy are about to get something new in how they can get healthcare locally. The Mayo Clinic Health System is providing people in the area some unique options for how care is gotten out to the community. Mayo leaders say the new options that will be made available are coming thanks to listening sessions with people in the area.

"We wanna have a solution that does meet their need," says Dr. Jay Mitchell, Chair of Southeast Minnesota Outpatient Practice, "And so we want to remain engaged with them to hear what's working, what's not working, what needs have we not yet met. And so really looking forward to that continued community engagement. And then seeing what that utilization is like and what we can do to make it better for them."

Dr. Mitchell says there's no better way to provide new care than to speak with the local community and see how it can get to them.

"We're engaging with the community to come up with creative care models using the clinic space. We, like many systems, are challenged with provider recruitment, staffing challenges, the aging population, and so really needed to come up with a creative model here in Adams and have been working closely with the mayor and community members to come up with a model we think will meet a lot of their needs."

The first phase will consist of a licensed practice nurse to provide scheduled lab draws, blood pressure and weight checks, and immunization. The second phase will consist of video visits that will let patients in Adams and LeRoy to communicate with providers remotely. Computers with video connections will be available to patients in the clinic.

"I'm just excited to be the mayor at this time and seeing this new healthcare system implemented in our community and I hope the pilot works," says Adams Mayor Nancy Thalberg, who adds that she's among those who are looking forward to benefiting from the new healthcare options.

"I'm looking forward to being able to run out here for some of the things I might have to go to Austin for. I'm looking forward to, especially our elderly residents, that they take advantage of it. And then the new technology of visiting with a physician via computer over the internet's going to be really exciting to try, too. So, there's going to be several new innovations that are going to be great."

Open houses will be hosted by Mayo later in Adams to educate patients about everything the clinic is doing in that area.