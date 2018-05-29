Mason City man arrested after stabbing in home, suspect broke no contact order

A Mason City man is arrested following an altercation inside a home.

According to Mason City police, officers were called Monday around 4:41 p.m. to a possible stabbing victim at 1111 East State Street. When officers arrived, they were unable to get a hold of anyone inside the house. A short time later, officers entered the home.

Inside they found Godfrey Wade Dawson, Jr., 30, with non-life threatening injuries. Dawson, Jr. was taken to the hospital.

During their investigation, officers determined that Dawson had come to the house in violation of an existing no contact order. While there, he was involved in an altercation with a person. That person used a knife in self-defense to protect herself from Dawson, Jr.

Dawson, Jr. was arrested on three outstanding warrants, two for probation revocation and one for absence from custody. In addition, Dawson, Jr. was charged with new violation of a no contact order. He was later taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.